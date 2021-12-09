Ipswich Town caretaker boss John McGreal has brought striker James Norwood back into first-team training, it has emerged.

Last month, it was reported that James Norwood had been sent to train with Ipswich Town’s U23s and been made available for transfer ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green hotshot has since been plying his trade with the young Tractor Boys. Not only that, but Norwood has found his goalscoring touch once again, recently scoring against Charlton Athletic’s U23s.

30' Half an hour played at Playford Road and it's 1-1. Charlton struck early but Norwood has levelled for the young Blues.#itfc https://t.co/E5LVPhEnkZ — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 6, 2021

Now, it has emerged that Norwood has been brought back into the first-team fold at Portman Road.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, caretaker boss John McGreal has said the striker was “excellent” in training on Thursday morning, revealing he is a player he knows well on the pitch.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s come back in and trained with the guys this morning and has been excellent.

“He’s needed minutes in the Under 23s and is a personality around the club. He’s there if we need to call upon him.

“I know a lot about Nors. When I was at Colchester he scored a few goals against my teams so I know all about him and his strengths and his personality.

“I don’t have a relationship with Nors but I know of him. All I know is he’s a professional who tries hard on the pitch – that’s all I know of. I don’t know him off the pitch so I can only judge him by what he can do on the pitch.”

What does this mean moving forward?

Although Norwood is back in first-team training, nothing has been mentioned regarding a change to his transfer status at Portman Road.

The 31-year-old can be called upon for first-team action, but McGreal didn’t say he had been taken off the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.

Norwood sees his contract with Ipswich expire at the end of the season. In his time with the club, he has netted 22 goals and laid on seven assists in 66 games across all competitions.