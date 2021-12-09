Portsmouth and Lincoln City have both ‘made moves’ to sign Swansea City’s Liam Cullen ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider have revealed.

Cullen, 22, has featured 12 times in the Championship this season. But the striker is yet to score having largely played a back-up role under Russell Martin.

Previous reports had suggested that the Welshman could be on the move in January and now Football Insider have revealed that League One duo Portsmouth and Lincoln City have both made enquiries to sign Cullen ahead of next month, with a loan move expected.

Cullen is a product of the Swansea City youth academy. He made his league debut for the club during the 2019/20 season where he managed one goal in six league outings, managing just the one goal again last season but featuring 15 times in the Championship.

Now though, he could be in line to gain his best bit of first-team experience to date, with a League One loan move looking to be on the cards.

Who’d be the better fit – Lincoln City or Pompey?

Both clubs entered this season with play-off ambitions, Lincoln City being last year’s play-off finalists and Pompey starting their first full season under the former Imps manager Danny Cowley.

But Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City have endured a tough showing so far – they find themselves in 18th-place of the League One table after a hugely disappointing season so far, with Portsmouth lingering just outside of play-off contention in 9th.

From Swansea City’s perspective, they’ll want Cullen to go to whichever side can guarantee more game time. Pompey have scored 26 goals in League One this season and Lincoln just 20, so the need for a striker is there for both sides, but it could well boil down to a decision between the two for Swansea.