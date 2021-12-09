Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson was linked with a surprise move to Championship rivals West Brom last month.

Paterson, 29, joined Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer. The former Bristol City man has since prevailed for the Swans, having already scored eight goals and assisted four in his 21 Championship outings.

Last month though, Mail Online revealed that West Brom and a host of other ‘top Championship clubs’ were eyeing up a move for Paterson in the upcoming January transfer window.

So what’s the latest on Paterson’s Swansea City future?

It’s easy to understand West Brom’s interest – Paterson has been one of the Championship’s best attacking players so far this season and the Baggies are somewhat lacking in attack.

Valerien Ismael is the man in charge. His side currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening 21 games but have only scored 29 goals so far.

He looks set to lose Jordan Hugill as well, with reports (Sun on Sunday, 05.12) backing Norwich City to recall the striker.

This week though, it’s been revealed that the Swans plan to trigger a one-year extension in Paterson’s contract at the club.

A move for West Brom would’ve been simpler in January if Paterson only had half-a-year left on his Swansea City contract. But having an extra year added before the window opens could well deter West Brom and any other clubs who were considering a move.

And it seems like the Baggies might now be considering other targets – former Barnsley loan man Daryl Dike has been loosely linked to the club, as well as Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

For now then, it seems like Swansea and Paterson will continue to be a flourishing relationship under Russell Martin – up next for the Swans is a home game v Nottingham Forest this weekend.