Ipswich Town are on the hunt for a new boss, and Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has emerged as a contender for the vacant post.

A report from Suffolk Live claimed on Thursday that Mowbray is on Ipswich Town’s shortlist as they hunt a new boss.

The Tractor Boys are in the market for a new manager after parting ways with Paul Cook following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign to date. John McGreal, who only recently arrived at the club to take up an U23s coaching role, is leading the first-team on an interim basis.

There’s an obvious link between Ipswich Town and Mowbray.

The 58-year-old spent the last five years of his playing career with the club before taking up a coaching role at Portman Road. Mowbray worked as assistant manager to both George Burley and Joe Royle before leaving in 2004.

Mowbray is currently in charge of Blackburn Rovers, who sit in an impressive 4th place in the Championship. It would certainly be quite the coup if they were able to persuade Mowbray to drop down, but it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

Amid the rumours, Ipswich Town fans have moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter, with some split over the link. Here’s what they had to say:

