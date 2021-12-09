Oxford United hold “hope” of securing a permanent deal for Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley, it has been said.

Jordan Thorniley linked up with Oxford United in the summer, leaving Blackpool on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up more game time at the Kassam Stadium.

That’s exactly what the defender has got, playing 20 times for the U’s across all competitions.

Only COVID-19 has kept Thorniley sidelined, though he made his return to the starting XI on Tuesday night as Karl Robinson’s side defeated strugglers Doncaster Rovers 2-1.

Thorniley’s strong start to life with Oxford has led to the inevitable question of a possible permanent move.

Now, Oxford Mail reporter James Roberts has said there is hope at the League One side that a deal could be done.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Roberts revealed Oxford boss Robinson has made “positive noises” about a possible permanent move, though he did say a move could come down to whether he wants to move his family south.

“There’s definitely some hope at the club about a permanent deal,” he said.

“Karl Robinson has made some positive noises about it when asked and Oxford are probably helped with the fact Blackpool have a decent set of centre backs at the moment.

“The thing might be whether he wants to move his family down south, obviously all the clubs he’s played for have all been up north, but he’s clearly enjoying it here and he fits in well with the squad and the club.”

Thorniley’s situation at Blackpool

Given that he is out on loan, the former Sheffield Wednesday man isn’t in Neil Critchley’s first-team plans at Bloomfield Road as it stands.

Thorniley did play 27 times in the Tangerines’ promotion-winning campaign last season, but his deal with the club runs out at the end of this season.

It awaits to be seen what the Championship side have in mind for Thorniley as the time for a decision on his long-term future nears.