Swansea City are in talks over extending Korey Smith’s contract, as per a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City are also in negotiations with Kyle Naughton and Jake Bidwell, whilst they are keen to trigger a 12-month extension in Ben Hamer’s deal.

Smith, 30, is due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022).

He is believed to be keen on staying with the Welsh side.

Story so far

The Swans swooped to sign Smith last year following his spell at Bristol City.

He has since made 55 appearances over the past season-and-a-half and has chipped in with six assists.

The experienced midfielder is a useful player for the Swans to have in their ranks and he provides strong competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

Smith penned a two-year deal when he joined.

Career to date

He started his career at Norwich City and went on to play 73 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic.

The latter signed him on a permanent basis in 2013 and he spent a year at Boundary Park before Bristol City moved in.

Smith was a great servant to the Robins and stayed at Ashton Gate for six years.

What now?

He has made 15 appearances for Swansea so far this season and they are in talks over a contract extension.