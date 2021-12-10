MK Dons boss provides Harry Darling injury update ahead of Oxford United clash
MK Dons drew 1-1 against Plymouth Argyle in League One this week, with defender Harry Darling picking up a knock.
The Dons failed to capitalise on a chance to move back into the top six as Conor Grant’s second-half equalised resulted in the points being shared. Liam Manning’s side now sit just one point outside the play-offs.
Dons defender Darling was substituted at half-time after being forced off through injury.
Manning has provided this update on Darling, telling MK Citizen:
“He went on that long run and felt his hamstring a bit. It’s not something you can run off so we made the decision to make the change.”
Darling has been a key figure in MK Dons defence since joining the club in January, playing all but one league game so far this season. The 22-year-old has been attracting interest from Championship side Swansea City as a result of his impressive performances.
Next up for Manning’s side is another home tie against fellow promotion candidates Oxford United. It’s another hugely important game for MK as a win could see them as high as 5th-place.
Oxford left it late to beat Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening and are unbeaten in their last eight League One fixtures. It will be a very tough game for the Dons but with the home crowd behind them they’ll be hoping for the three points.
The match kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.