Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson wants to start planning for January.

Charlton Athletic are still yet to appoint him as their new permanent boss.

However, positive talks with owner Thomas Sandgaard are ongoing and it is believed he could be appointed on a full-time basis soon, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have a few players who are out of contract at the end of this season such as Conor Washington and Ben Purrington.

‘Recruitment in January’….

When asked on whether there will be talks with the above duo, Jackson also said plans are needed for the upcoming transfer window:

“I haven’t signed myself, so it’s difficult for me to forward plan too much. But they have both been brilliant for me and they are a key part of what I’m trying to do.

“We’re going to need to look at those situations very soon – and our recruitment in January. We need to think about the ones we want to get tied down longer term as well, the ones who are with us. All I can say is they are very much part of my plans going forward.”

Get it sorted

Charlton need to sort out the managerial situation and tie Jackson down to a deal so they can start planning for the winter window.

They have an opportunity next month to bolster their ranks with some signings ahead of the second-half of the season.

What next?

The Addicks have risen up the league table under Jackson and are now 10 points off the Play-Offs.

They need to start addressing contract situation and their interim boss wants to keep one eye on January.