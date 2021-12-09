QPR and West Brom target Dilan Markanday is expected to sign a new contract with Spurs before making a loan move in January, it has been claimed.

Dilan Markanday’s impressive form for Spurs’ U23s has seen him linked with a whole host of clubs ahead of January.

QPR, West Brom, Bournemouth, Celtic and Rangers were all said to be keen in a report from the Evening Standard. Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.11.21, 17.18) also stated Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are interested too.

Now, Spurs insider John Wenham of Lilywhite Rose has told Football Insider what he expects to happen in January.

Wenham stated that he believes rumours of a permanent move is down to the player’s agent, saying he “fully” expects Markanday to put pen to paper on a new deal before making a loan move in January.

After speaking of Markanday’s recent development and dismissing chances of a permanent switch, he said:

“Any links with a permanent move are hard to believe, as I said I think it’s just the agent doing his job.

“I fully expect Markanday to sign a new contract before heading out on loan in January.”

Markanday’s season so far

The 2021/22 campaign has been a great one for Markanday so far.

He has netted 11 goals and laid on seven assists in 16 games for Spurs’ U23s. Not only that, but Markanday made his first-team debut in the Europa Conference League too, in turn becoming the first British-Asian to play for Spurs.

Markanday has displayed his attacking versatility as well, playing on either the left or right-wing, through the middle as a striker and slightly deeper as an attacking midfielder too.