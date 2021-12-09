Preston North End have brought former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby in on trial, it has been reported.

Bambo Diaby has been without a club since October 2020, leaving Barnsley after being banned from football-related activity for an anti-doping breach.

The suspension runs out on January 17th of next year and now, it has been claimed Diaby is bidding to earn a deal with Preston North End.

As per a report from Lancs Live, Diaby is training with the Lilywhites as he closes in on a return to the game after a long-term ban. The report states the 23-year-old is “impressing” having trained with the Championship side for over a week.

Despite the ban, Preston are not breaking any rules by bringing Diaby in to train with them, so it will be interesting to see if he can earn a deal with Ryan Lowe’s side.

Diaby’s career to date

The Spanish defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, spent much of his academy days in Spain before joining Italian side Sampdoria in 2016.

Diaby remained with the Serie A side for two years, spending time out on loan with Mantova and CF Peralada. He then moved to Belgian side KSC Lokeren in 2018, playing 19 times in a year-long spell before leaving for Barnsley.

In a little under a year-and-a-half at Oakwell, Diaby played 22 times across all competitions. In the process, he chipped in with one goal and one assist before departing upon the confirmation of his ban.