Former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby on trial with Preston North End
Preston North End have brought former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby in on trial, it has been reported.
Bambo Diaby has been without a club since October 2020, leaving Barnsley after being banned from football-related activity for an anti-doping breach.
The suspension runs out on January 17th of next year and now, it has been claimed Diaby is bidding to earn a deal with Preston North End.
As per a report from Lancs Live, Diaby is training with the Lilywhites as he closes in on a return to the game after a long-term ban. The report states the 23-year-old is “impressing” having trained with the Championship side for over a week.
Despite the ban, Preston are not breaking any rules by bringing Diaby in to train with them, so it will be interesting to see if he can earn a deal with Ryan Lowe’s side.
Diaby’s career to date
The Spanish defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, spent much of his academy days in Spain before joining Italian side Sampdoria in 2016.
Diaby remained with the Serie A side for two years, spending time out on loan with Mantova and CF Peralada. He then moved to Belgian side KSC Lokeren in 2018, playing 19 times in a year-long spell before leaving for Barnsley.
In a little under a year-and-a-half at Oakwell, Diaby played 22 times across all competitions. In the process, he chipped in with one goal and one assist before departing upon the confirmation of his ban.