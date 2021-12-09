Ipswich Town want Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

Ipswich Town have placed their former defender high up on their managerial shortlist, as per a report by Suffolk News.

The Tractor Boys are in the hunt for a replacement for Paul Cook, who was sacked last weekend after their 0-0 draw with Barrow.

Mowbray, 58, knows what it takes to get promoted from League One and is being eyed by the East Anglian side.

Blackburn spell

The experienced boss has been in charge of Blackburn since 2017 and overseen 241 games with the Lancashire club so far.

He won promotion to the Championship with Rovers at the first time of asking in 2018 and they have since competed well in the second tier.

Familiar face

Mowbray had five years as a player at Ipswich before hanging up his boots, playing 152 games altogether, and had a spell in interim charge at Portman Road back in 2002.

He also had stints as a defender in his playing days at Middlesbrough and Celtic.

Managerial career

Mowbray was handed the Hibernian job in 2004 and spent two years in Edinburgh before moving to West Bromwich Albion.

He guided the Baggies to promotion to the Premier League during his time at the Hawthorns before Celtic swooped in for him.

Mowbray’s spell in Glasgow then lasted just over a year and he returned to England with Middlesbrough and Coventry City before landing the Blackburn job.