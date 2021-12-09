Reports emerged last week claiming that Newcastle United are lining up a £20million move for Stoke City star Tyrese Campbell.

Campbell has started to regain his form of late after being out for some time with a knee injury. The youngster’s form has caught the eye of Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe who is reportedly an admirer of his, having tracked him during his days at Bournemouth.

Tyrese, son of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, has had his only two league starts this season in Stoke’s most recent matches and scored in the last outing against QPR.

So what’s the latest in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Campbell?

There’s been no official offer sent from Newcastle, as The Sun’s report simply stated that they were only ‘lining’ up an offer.

However, Michael O’Neill has been busy himself as Stoke are reportedly in the race to Dwight Gayle on loan from Newcastle.

The Potters’ interest in Gayle could be a replacement lined-up in case Campbell does leave to play Premier League football.

Campbell is a player that Stoke certainly won’t want to lose because of his high potential. However if a £20million offer does come in it may be something that they can’t turn down.

The 21-year-old is yet to net more than ten league goals in a season for Stoke, and so £20million could easily be an attractive offer for the Championship club.

Stoke will know that Newcastle have plenty of money to spend and will try and push the Magpies to getting the highest price possible for Campbell’s services.

With the many transfer reports surrounding the club, Stoke City could be in for an active January transfer window.