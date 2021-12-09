Doncaster Rovers have held talks with former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand former Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has held talks with #drfc about the vacant managers position. Kept The Pirates up who were in similar circumstances. Club board meeting tomrrow to begin shortlisting. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) December 9, 2021

Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens, who they sacked last week after their poor start to the season.

The League One strugglers have a big decision to make on their next boss.

Read: Doncaster Rovers receive high-profile applications

Coughlan, 47, last managed Mansfield Town but left the Stags in October 2020.

Career

He has more recently been in charge of Sheffield United Under-23s in a role that lasted until the end of last season whilst Paul Heckingbottom was in caretaker charge of the first-team.

The Irishman spent his playing career with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Southend United before hanging up his boost in 2013.

He has since delved into the coaching world and joined Bristol Rovers as defensive coach in 2018.

Read: Five early candidates for Doncaster Rovers job

Managerial spells

Coughlan landed the full-time managerial role in January 2019 after a stint in caretaker charge.

He did an impressive job in charge at the Memorial Ground and kept the Gas in League One in his first season at the helm before they made a push for the Play-Offs in his second.

Mansfield then lured him away from the Pirates in December 2019 but his time at Field Mill lasted less than a year.