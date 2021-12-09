Former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed what it was like managing the club during the Covid-19 pandemic during and interview on talkSPORT earlier this morning.

Warnock left Middlesbrough just over a month ago, after guiding the club through the bulk of the pandemic where matches were played behind closed doors.

Warnock had a prestigious managerial career managing over 1500 matches – the most of any manager in English professional football. The 73-year-old managed at 14 different clubs during his career and Boro could well be his last.

His final months in management though were very different to the previous. The bulk of matches were played behind closed doors during what was, and still is a nervy time for people right across the globe.

Here’s what the experienced manager had to say about managing through the pandemic during an interview with talkSPORT this morning:

“We tested every day but we still had problems, we still had lads catching it [Covid-19]. We kept a tight ship.

“I always thought we were one lad away from losing three or four players and that’s why I wanted them all to have the vaccine if I’m honest.

“From a manager’s point of view it’s just so frightening because you could lose three or four of you best players in just 24 hours.”

Warnock had a good last full season with Middlesbrough during the pandemic, finishing in 10th-place. Now, Chris Wilder is at the helm and it’s taken a few weeks for the players to adapt to his style but now they look on form and have won their last two matches.

Whilst Boro fans have a lot of respect for the job Warnock did, Wilder has since given them a new lease of optimism in their bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a trip to face Stoke City on Saturday, in a 3pm kick-off.