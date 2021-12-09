Bournemouth are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Bournemouth are interested in the goalkeeper who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, as per journalist Andrew Moon on Twitter (see tweet below).

A number of Championship clubs (including #AFCB) have been keeping a close eye on Gavin Bazunu. HOWEVER he can only be recalled if Man City have an injury crisis (be intrigued how that would be worded in a contract), so he's set to stay at #Pompey for the season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) December 9, 2021

Bazunu, 19, has been a hit on loan at Pompey in League One so far this season.

The Republic of Ireland international was given the green light to join Danny Cowley’s side over the summer to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Loans

He has since made the number one spot his own at Fratton Park and has made 21 appearances in all competitions.

Bazuna spent last season on loan at Rochdale and played 32 times for the North West club.

He did well during his year-long stint at Spotland despite their relegation to League Two.

The stopper looks poised for a bright future in the game and Manchester City will have a decision to make on his long-term situation.

Career to date

Bazunu is from Dublin and started his career as a youngster at Shamrock Rovers.

He rose up through the academy of the Irish outfit and went on to play six times for their first-team before Manchester City came calling.

The ‘keeper has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but has been on the bench a few times.

What now?

Bournemouth are keeping an eye on how he is doing on loan at Portsmouth and it will be interesting to see if they make a move.