Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is hoping Jordan Cousins will be fine after taking him off last night.

Wigan Athletic beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Thelo Aasgaard.

The Latics are now back as joint-top of League One alongside Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers.

They also have a game in-hand on the above teams.

‘Hopefully’…

Richardson has provided this update on Cousins, as per the club website: “I kept him on the pitch a little bit too long but if it was down to Jordan he would have probably stayed on for 90 minutes, that’s the type of lad he is.

“He was gritting his teeth a bit with the recovery runs. Hopefully it’s just a collision with a dead leg.”

Useful addition

Cousins moved to Wigan over the summer from Stoke City and has been an important player for his new side so far this season.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions and they will be hoping he is back for this weekend’s home clash against Ipswich Town.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, the 27-year-old also had spells at Charlton Athletic and QPR.

The Londoner is currently playing in League One for the first time in his career but will be hoping his stay in the third tier will be short-lived as the Latics chase down promotion.

This weekend

Ipswich travel to Wigan this weekend without a manager after sacking Paul Cook last weekend.

The Tractor Boys lost 2-0 away at Charlton last time out.