Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is attending a fans forum today.

The Addicks have seen an upturn in form over recent months after a tough start to the season.

Their fans are pleased to have a chairman who is willing to communicate with them having previously had some poor owners.

‘High priority’…

Sandgaard has said: “Since before I took over the club, communicating with supporters has been a high priority.

“We had our first of the revamped Fans’ Forum, three months ago, and the supporters at the meeting highlighted a variety of areas where we could improve things and also a willingness from fans to work with the club to help us grow.”

He added: “Since then, we’ve made many changes, some small and some large, including the excellent Fill The Valley campaign, for the game against Plymouth.

“I’d like to thank the supporters who give up their time for the Fans’ Forum, for getting involved and I’d also like to encourage supporters to get in touch with the fan representatives should they want to highlight anything.”

On the agenda

Since the last meeting, feedback from topics such as improved catering service on a matchday, installation of new seat numbers and implified ticket office opening hours have been raised.

Managerial situation

Charlton are still yet to name a permanent manager since they sacked Nigel Adkins at the end of October.

Johnnie Jackson has done a very impressive job in interim charge and has helped the Addicks rise up the league table.

He has only lost once in the league so far and it will be interesting to see if fans ask Sandgaard the latest on his situation.