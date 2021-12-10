Portsmouth currently sit 9th in League One after the opening 21 games.

At the same marker last season, the Blues occupied 4th in the division after a 4-0 beatdown of AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park. Former boss Kenny Jackett had taken his side to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory at Hull City on matchday 19.

However, choppier seas loomed for the naval city. The Tigers inflicted heavy revenge on matchday 22, with a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park. This unfiltered hammering combined with a poor January transfer window overall, sparked a decline in form that by March would see the Blues fall out of the play-offs entirely. Following the EFL Trophy Final defeat to Salford City in the same month, Jackett was relieved of his duties – and the Danny Cowley reign began.

On the subject of the current regime, here’s a look at Portsmouth’s 2021-22 campaign.

Standout players

While Pompey have bounced between runs of both unstoppable and dysfunctional nature, some players have emerged as key ones. Chief among the consistent performers has been Sean Raggett. Following the departure of Christian Burgess, and the injury to new captain Clark Robertson, Raggett has led the defence by example, putting in weekly displays of aerial dominance.

Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu has been an inspiring goalkeeper for the Blues. His long range distribution and steadfast protection of his net has at times kept Pompey in games far longer than they’ve deserved to be.

Honourable mentions must also go to Marcus Harness, with eight goals through 20 games, and Joe Morrell, who’s recovering from an exhausting summer at the Euros with Wales, to become the driving force of this side in the midfield department.

Unfortunately, there may be more questions than answers regarding Cowley’s current side, with some players not quite firing on their particular cylinders.

John Marquis has just four goals to his 16 games as the halfway mark looms. At times dropped for both Ellis Harrison and George Hirst, the striker’s goal-scoring instincts have been dulled so far this campaign.

Shaun Williams arrived on a free from Millwall in the summer, yet a series of uncomfortable displays during an ever-tightening schedule has led to questions of whether the 35-year old is falling into the clutches of Father Time, in the Autumn of his career.

Areas to improve

Despite at times going through a defensive injury crisis, the Blues have collected clean sheets in ten games.

The opposite end of the pitch tells a far darker tale. Only six sides in the division (three of which are drop-zone residents) have scored fewer goals than Pompey – 12 teams have played 21 games, the PO4 side ranks 11th in goals scored in this category. Overall, they have recorded five blanks on the season.

The striking options of Marquis, Ellis Harrison, and George Hirst have yielded just five goals between them to date in the league, while the regular supporting cast in attacking midfield of Harness, Ronan Curtis, and Reeco Hackett have combined to the tune of 14 goals. The top end finishing has been less than stellar, with a number of guilt-edged chances often falling by the wayside. Those who watched Tuesday’s televised draw with Sheffield Wednesday will have noted that it was Hirst’s turn to pass up on finding the net.

‘Finding different ways to win’ is a term often trotted out in football, and it’s an area in which Cowley and co. need some substantial work. The Blues are the only side in the division without a goal from a header and are also yet to score from a corner.

January agenda

Outside of propping the defence with a little more depth, Pompey’s January mission is very simple: Goals. Go out and find somebody who can find with any sort of consistency. Unfortunately, goals are a valuable commodity in football, and with a budget that is crammed full to bursting, a permanent solution to Pompey’s problems looks very much off the radar.

Instead, it appears that Cowley will have to re-shuffle his side’s loanee corps. With multiple temporary Blues failing to find their feet, the move may be facilitated on both sides out of necessity more than desire. Upon this very action, may Pompey’s fate and entire season be decided.