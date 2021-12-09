Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a number of Championship clubs ahead of January.

Balogun, 20, is a product of the Arsenal youth academy and someone who Gunners fans are all very excited about.

The Englishman has featured just twice in the Premier League this season but has been in prolific form for the club’s U23 side, and now he looks likely to be heading out on loan in the New Year.

Here we break down Balogun’s transfer situation at Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window…

Which clubs have been linked with Balogun this season?

Last month it was reported (Sun on Sunday, 14.11) that both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough were keen on Balogun. Since, Sheffield United have parted ways with previous manager Slavisa Jokanovic and so it’s unclear whether or not the Blades still hold an interest, with Boro now being linked with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

Last week, both Swansea City and Millwall were reported to have joined the race, and this week Bournemouth are said to be showing an interest.

What is Arsenal’s stance on a Balogun departure next month?

The Athletic say that there is a ‘huge amount’ of interest in Balogun as it stands, and that the Gunners are prepared to let the striker – who is contracted at the club until 2025 – leave on loan in the January transfer window.

There’s no indication as to which league Arsenal want Balogun to head, but with so much Championship interest it could well be the English second-tier in which Balogun finds himself next month.

Which club would be the best fit for Balogun?

So Balogun has been linked with all of Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Sheffield United and Swansea City.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are a team that like to play a certain way and if they’re looking to develop Balogun into that style, then perhaps Swansea City would be the ideal fit – under Russell Martin, the Swans play a distinct style of passing football which has earned a lot of plaudits this season.

Millwall meanwhile could be a good option given their locality to Arsenal, with both Bournemouth and Middlesbrough also donning a modern style of play under Scott Parker and Chris Wilder respectively.

A lot to take in for Balogun and Arsenal, but a potentially exciting oppurtunity on the horizon.