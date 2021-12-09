Notts County boss Ian Burchnall is delighted to have brought in Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest.

The right-back has linked up with the National League side on an initial one-month deal.

Richardson, 21, made four appearances for Forest earlier this season.

However, he has been allowed to leave on loan now to get some game time under his belt over the festive period.

‘Very quick’…

Burchnall has said, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live:

“He’s had good loan moves and he’s played plenty in the league. He’s played first-team games this year. He had a good loan move at Exeter then a really good one at Forest Green.

“We watched quite a lot. He played on both sides and did very well. He’s very quick, a physical player and he can add competition in the squad.”

Career to date

Richardson has been on the books at the City Ground for his whole career to date.

He joined Reds as a youngster and has since risen up through their academy.

The defender was a regular for them at various youth levels before he was handed his first professional contract in 2019.

Loan moves

Richardson has had loan spells at Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers in League Two over recent seasons to gain experience.

Luring him to Meadow Lane is a decent coup for Notts County and they will be hoping he can help their promotion push.

The Magpies are in action this weekend against Southend United at home.