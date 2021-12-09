Doncaster Rovers’ managerial vacancy is attracting plenty of interest, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Richie Wellens last week.

Their former player Gary McSheffrey is currently in caretaker charge until a successor is found.

The Yorkshire side lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United on Tuesday night.

The plan

Doncaster plan to get someone with a view to bolstering the squad ahead of the January transfer window.

As of Tuesday, the Doncaster Free Press claim the club had received 89 applications.

‘Serious candidates’…

Chief executive, Gavin Baldwin, has said: “We’ve had serious candidates from literally across the world.

“We’ve got high profile candidates that predominantly come from the management world. There are some household names.”

“But we’ve also got head coaches that have worked at significant clubs and want to come along and be head coach at Doncaster Rovers. It’s interesting that they are talking to us.”

What now?

Doncaster will carefully weigh up their next move and it will be interesting to see which direction they take now as a club.

Will they go for experience of someone to keep them in League One or bring in a big name?

Next game

Donny are back in action on Saturday at home to Shrewsbury Town.

They are currently bottom of the league after just three wins from their opening 20 matches.

Six points separate them and Morecambe in 20th place outside the relegation zone.