West Brom boss Valerien Ismael could target a winter reunion with Daryl Dike.

West Brom reporter for Birmingham Live Joseph Chapman says he ‘wouldn’t entirely rule out’ the signing of the Orlando City striker.

Dike, 21, impressed on loan at Barnsley last season under Ismael.

He rocked up at Oakwell as a bit of an unknown quantity just over 12 months ago.

Hit with Barnsley

However, the USA international became an instant hit with the Yorkshire club.

He scored nine goals in 22 games for the Tykes to fire them into the Championship Play-Offs.

Dike has since returned to Orlando and scored 11 goals in 19 matches in the 2021 MLS season.

Number one target?

A return to England in the upcoming January transfer window could potentially be on the agenda. Reporter Chapman also said: “Provided they could agree something with Orlando, Daryl Dike would still very much be their number one.”

In the hunt for a striker

Birmingham Live’s report suggests West Brom are in the hunt for a new striker as they look ahead to the second-half of the season.

Dike has proven he can score goals in this division, knows the manager and is a decent age as well which makes him an ideal candidate.

Other spells

The attacker played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC before he landed himself a move to Orlando in 2020.

He has a bright future ahead of him and it will be interesting to see if West Brom make a move.