Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley remains confident about the Addicks’ promotion chances.

Charlton have been surging up the League One table since Johnnie Jackson has been at the helm. The Addicks have lost just one of their last eight league matches and sit 14th in the table – 10 points off the play-off spots.

The club has a real feel-good factor at the moment as their players and fans are full of confidence on this impressive run.

One man who’s certainly confident is Stockley. The 28-year-old is on fine form and has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far this campaign, with four of them coming in his last three matches.

When speaking to London News Online, Stockley revealed:

“I feel confident every time I go on the pitch, that’s why I was so gutted with the suspension. I was probably playing my best football here. I want to score as many goals as I can at this football club. I want to finish my career here.

“There’s no point scoring goals if you don’t get promoted. I’m desperate for that this season and I still think it’s achievable. Hopefully my goals can contribute to that.”

Could Charlton still achieve promotion?

Charlton were sat in 22nd-place when Johnnie Jackson took charge and since then have flown up the table. Players have grown in confidence and started to find form under Jackson and his style of play.

The Addicks have climbed eight places in the League in such a short amount of time and climbing another eight places would see them in the play-off spots. If Charlton continue this unbelievable run of form there’s no reason why they cant get promoted.

Up next for the Addicks is a home game v Cambridge United in League One this weekend.