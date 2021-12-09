Swansea City are expected to offload Yan Dhanda in January, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order of the Championship side.

Dhanda, 22, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022).

However, Russell Martin’s side are poised to cash in on him this winter to avoid losing him for nothing.

Story so far

Swansea swooped to sign him in August 2018 and he made a dream start to life with the Welsh club as he scored on his debut away at Sheffield United.

He has since gone on to make 62 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and seven assists.

The former England youth international has only played three times in the league so far this term though and doesn’t appear to be in Martin’s long-term plans.

Career career

Dhanda was born in Birmingham and started his career in the academy of West Bromwich Albion.

He then moved to Liverpool as a youngster in 2013 and spent five years on the books at Anfield.

The Reds never gave him a senior appearance but he was a regular for their development squad before his move to Swansea.

What now?

Swansea are poised to let him leave next month and it will be interesting to see what lies in store.