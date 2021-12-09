Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry returned to first-team action last weekend against Swansea City, coming on in the final minute of the 1-0 win.

Middlesbrough have been without their star centre-back for the previous nine games, and have had to throw together a makeshift defence in his absence.

With Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher and Lee Peltier out over the last few weeks and months, former manager Neil Warnock and current Boro boss Chris Wilder have had minimal options at the back.

But and Fry now returning to the fold, it means Wilder has a slight headache of who to drop in favour of the duo.

According to Teesside Live, Sol Bamba would be the ‘most likely to drop out when Fry does get the nod to return’.

The Ivory Coast international has played the majority of Boro’s games so far this season after joining the North-East side as a free agent in the summer.

The 36-year-old was originally signed with a coaching role in mind, but having impressed and proved his fitness to previous Boro boss Warnock, he was offered a one-year playing deal.

Since coming into the side he has been a rock at the back and he is in the side on merit more so than necessity. But with Fry coming back to full fitness, it could be Bamba who is replaced.

Elsewhere in the backline, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijskteel look to be the other first-choices in the back three, although Fry could replace either of those if Wilder sees fit.

It will be interesting to see if the manager sticks or twists when Middlesbrough take on Stoke City away from home this weekend.