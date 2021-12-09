Former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has shared the story of when he was invited into Manchester City boss’ Pep Guardiola’s office during the Bluebirds’ 2018/19 Premier League season.

Cardiff City earned promotion to the Premier League in 2018. Warnock guided the Welsh club back into the top flight after a four-year absence but the club would be relegated at first time of asking.

Still in the Championship, Warnock eventually left the club and took charge of Middlesbrough, but he’s since been replaced by Chris Wilder this season.

Steve Morison is now the man in charge at Cardiff and his side continue to struggle in their bid to climb back up the table.

Speaking to talkSPORT this morning though, Warnock shared the story of when Manchester City boss Guardiola invited Warnock into his office at the Etihad Stadium, after Cardiff had travelled there in the Premier League.

“For all he’s a top manager, Pep, I went in his office at Man City and his children – they didn’t want anything to do with him, they just wanted pictures with me! So that’s my big claim to fame.”

During the 2018/19 Premier League season, Warnock and Cardiff City became cult heroes of the top flight, largely for Warnock’s antics on the touchline.

He was in fine form that season and gave fans some fond memories. But whilst Manchester City and Guardiola went on to win the Premier League by a single point to 2nd-place Liverpool, Cardiff would be relegated after an 18th-place finish.

The Bluebirds ended the season just two pints from safety. They’ve since endured a tough run in the Championship and their days of top flight football seem long gone.

Up next for them is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend.