Plymouth Argyle picked up a useful 1-1 draw away at MK Dons last night. 

Plymouth Argyle have started life under new boss Steven Schumacher with a point.

The Pilgrims were 1-0 down at half-time but equalised in the second-half through Conor Grant.

One player who stood out for the visitors was Swansea City loanee Jordon Garrick.

Schumacher threw the pacey winger on along with Danny Mayor and the pair seemed to change the game.

Garrick caused MK Dons problems and will be hoping his performance gives him a chance to start on Saturday.

The 23-year-old moved to Home Park over the summer and has since made 17 league appearances.

He has been on the books of the Swans since 2015 and has played 19 times for their first-team, as well as having another loan spell away at Swindon Town.

Here is how the Plymouth fans reacted to his impressive showing off the bench against the Dons-