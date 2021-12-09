Plymouth Argyle picked up a useful 1-1 draw away at MK Dons last night.

Plymouth Argyle have started life under new boss Steven Schumacher with a point.

The Pilgrims were 1-0 down at half-time but equalised in the second-half through Conor Grant.

One player who stood out for the visitors was Swansea City loanee Jordon Garrick.

Schumacher threw the pacey winger on along with Danny Mayor and the pair seemed to change the game.

Garrick caused MK Dons problems and will be hoping his performance gives him a chance to start on Saturday.

The 23-year-old moved to Home Park over the summer and has since made 17 league appearances.

He has been on the books of the Swans since 2015 and has played 19 times for their first-team, as well as having another loan spell away at Swindon Town.

Here is how the Plymouth fans reacted to his impressive showing off the bench against the Dons-

Garrick has to start over Jephcott going forward. Eventually Ennis over Hardie too #pafc — Luke Parsons (@LukeParsons3) December 8, 2021

💚⚽️ a point away to MK Dons who are currently on a good run, is a good point. Building on the FA Cup win from the weekend. New gaffer who we are all behind! Mayor and Garrick looked good and I wish they came on earlier, along with Ennis. #pafc #keepthefaith #UTBA — Gareth Roberts (@gazlar0401) December 8, 2021

Great second half, great interview from schuey, Mayor is a baller, Garrick needs to start ahead of jephcott, will take a point, bring on Sunderland #PAFC 💪💚 — Kris Vaughan (@krisvaughan12) December 8, 2021

Much better after the Mayor of Plymouth and Garrick came on. Schuey made all the subs at the right time. One hit post away from winning it when we didn’t play very well. 1-1 was about right – take the point to stop the losing streak. #pafc https://t.co/BpfKmwxqg8 — Matt Lee (@Matt_Lee_MPL) December 8, 2021

Deserved point, could so easily have been more 😩 Mayor and Garrick completely changed that game tho, huge impact #pafc — Xavi Carter (@CarterXavi) December 8, 2021

Decent point that thought we looked in control, Garrick was unreal when he came on. Could have won it. We looked better than we usually do. #pafc — Adam Hodge (@FIWCHAMP9) December 8, 2021

Garrick has to start over jephcott sat, subs changed the game #pafc — Adam Stevenson (@stevensons10) December 8, 2021