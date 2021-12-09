Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has made a dream start to life as their manager.

He has won his opening two games in charge since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Pools beat Rochdale 2-1 last night thanks to a last-gasp goal from Mark Shelton.

One player who stood out for the hosts yesterday was Tom Crawford.

The midfielder found himself down the pecking order earlier this season and was even given the green light to leave on loan, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

However, he has since forced his way back into their first-team set up and caught the eye for the North East club against the Dale as his side picked up a decent three points.

The 22-year-old joined Hartlepool in August last year and made 18 appearances last term as they won promotion from the National League.

Here is how the Pools fans reacted to his performance last night-

Huge three points. Subs were really effective, Joe Grey and Tom Crawford with bags of energy and positivity! Get in!! #hufc — Jordan Richardson (@JordRich97) December 8, 2021

Tom Crawford changed the game completely. Very happy to have been proven ridiculously wrong by him! — David Riley (@Davidjrj123) December 8, 2021

Tom Crawford should start — Jamie (@threlekld) December 8, 2021

Announce @T_Crawford0 starting every week — Jack Ashman (@JackAshmann) December 8, 2021

Tom Crawford was superb tonight when he came on! — Chenks (@KDixon1984) December 8, 2021

Tom Crawford needs to start Saturday — douggy (@douggyhufc) December 8, 2021