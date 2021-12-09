Wigan Athletic beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in League One action last night.

The Latics secured an important three points late on to see themselves jump back into the automatic promotion places.

Tendayi Darikwa opened the scoring after just two minutes, Ryan Bowman equalised for Shrewsbury towards the end of the first-half, however it was late brilliance from youngster Thelo Aasgaard that snatched the three points for Wigan.

It’s now ten matches unbeaten for Leam Richardson’s side as they continue to score late goals to show their character and winning mentality.

Richardson’s side were far from impressive last night and struggled to get into gear against a struggling Shrewsbury side.

The 19-year-old Aasgaard was the man who took all the headlines after it was his late strike that won the game for Wigan. The Norway U21 international burst onto the scene last season when Wigan heavily relied on youth to keep them in the division, now Aasgaard’s superb performances are seeing him fighting for a starting spot in this quality Wigan side.

See here what Wigan fans had to say on Twitter about the 19-year-old’s performance:

Aasgaard M of M, lt was also good to see Massey getting some form back — Julian Molloy (@llandrillo1) December 8, 2021

Aasgaard constantly tried to get us playing even when others around him struggled. He also won 4 or 5 tackles which isn't something we've seen much of from him. Game changer tonight and deserving of the award. — Sam Penman (@SamPenman88) December 8, 2021

Thelo Aasgaard is very good at football #wafc — Jonny Holden (@jholden99) December 8, 2021

start. thelo. aasgaard. this kid has got some talent #wafc pic.twitter.com/eZggRUzp4I — Luke Christy (@LukeChristy14) December 8, 2021

Thelonious Gerard Aasgaard. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #wafc — 🦋𝔼 𝕄 𝕄 𝔸🦋 (@emwafc_27) December 8, 2021

Aasgaard is unbelievable, our best player 🇳🇴👑 — Nathan (@WAFCNathan) December 8, 2021