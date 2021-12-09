Nottingham Forest uncovered a gem in Djed Spence this season. But it seems like the man on loan from Middlesbrough could be returning to the Riverside sooner than expected.

Nottingham Forest brought in pPence, 21, on a season-long loan over the summer. The young full-back featured 38 times in the Championship for Boro last time round and made three appearances in this campaign too, before securing a somewhat surprise switch to the City Ground.

And in 15 Championship outings for Forest, Spence has become a fan favourite at the club – he’s become one of the first names on the team-sheet on the right-hand side of defence, putting in some combative performances for the Reds.

But what’s the latest on his Nottingham Forest future?

Soon after Chris Wilder’s appointment at Middlesbrough, it was being reported that one of his first ports of call was to bring Spence back to the club.

Then at the start of this month, it was revealed that Wilder was indeed planning to trigger a recall clause in Spence’s contract in the New Year.

Since, nothing has been reported and so it seems like nothing has changed on that front.

What has Steve Cooper said about Spence’s situation?

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live last month, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said of Middlesbrough possibly recalling Spence:

“It’s possible. Not just with Djed, but with all the loans. We won’t be the only club that will be slightly concerned about losing loan players.

“It’s a situation we’re not completely in control of – not just with Djed, but with others as well.

“When a loan is working and a player is very happy, it’s a pity that it can stop. But we hope not; we hope not, for sure.”

Forest on the lookout for Spence’s successor…

Nottingham Forest have had a few injuries to contend with in the full-back department. To mitigate that, it’s been reported that Forest are looking towards the Premier League for a new right-back in the January transfer window, with free agent full-back Loris Benito also looking like he’s on the verge of joining.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is trip to Swansea City this weekend.