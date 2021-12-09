‘Ideal’, ‘Now ya talking’, ‘Past his best’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to PL striker links

Middlesbrough are reportedly in the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in January, and supporters on Teesside have took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Middlesbrough currently have Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore as their first-choice striker duo, but new boss Chris Wilder is looking to the transfer window for reinforcements.

Their current back-up forwards are Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn. The former looks to be on his way out with the North-East side willing to entertain offers next month, whereas the latter is still a teenager and Wilder feels experience would be more beneficial.

The player they have identified as a potential new signing is Dwight Gayle. The Newcastle United man is out of favour at St. James’ Park, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Joelinton all ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has made just three appearances so far in the league this term, coming off the bench in all three.

This has prompted several clubs to be on high alert, with Middlesbrough competing with Championship rivals Stoke City, West Brom and Nottingham Forest for the 32-year-old’s signature.

The forward has been prolific at Championship level in the past. He scored 13 goals in 29 games for Peterborough United during the 2012-13 season, then 23 goals in 32 games for Newcastle in their title-winning campaign of 2016-17, and then 23 in 39 during his loan spell at West Brom in 2018-19.