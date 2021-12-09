Ipswich Town’s managerial search rumbles on, with plenty of names coming in and out of contention.

Since Paul Cook’s surprise sacking earlier this month, a host of names have been linked with the vacant managerial position at Portman Road – one of those names being Neil Lennon.

The former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers boss has been out of work since leaving his position at Celtic earlier in the year.

His tenure at the Scottish club turned hugely sour and he was ousted from his position, but now he’s being linked with the Ipswich Town job and it’s not a rumour that’s going down all that well with the fans.

Ipswich fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at some of the names being linked with the job and it seems Lennon is the most unpopular candidate to come into the running so far.

See what these Ipswich Town fan have said on Twitter about the 50-year-old’s links to Portman Road:

Neil lennon, please don't come anywhere near my club. #itfc — Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) December 8, 2021

Lennon for #itfc can it really get that bad – we need a manager who is progressive and understands tactics not one who would struggle to even spell it. Our last few managers have obsessively played 1 up top and always we have needed 2. @bmjcrew28 https://t.co/OrEyfNEP4q — Oli Draper (@olid111) December 8, 2021

I’d take Frank Lampard over 95% of the names so far, especially Neil Lennon #itfc — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) December 8, 2021

Not enjoying my timeline being full of Neil Lennon to #itfc stories! I hope to god our new owners can do better than that! We need someone in NOW to bang players heads together then longterm to progress & build again. Lennon is neither of those!!! Please don't let it be him 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Ryan Blake (@BlakeyB_33) December 8, 2021

The banter era will never end I swear, Neil Lennon? Absolutely ridiculous. #itfc — Oka🚜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@OkaFisherITFC) December 8, 2021

Anthony Barry yes, Neil Lennon hard no #itfc — Will (@1KWillG) December 8, 2021