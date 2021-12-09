Ipswich Town’s managerial search rumbles on, with plenty of names coming in and out of contention.

Since Paul Cook’s surprise sacking earlier this month, a host of names have been linked with the vacant managerial position at Portman Road – one of those names being Neil Lennon.

The former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers boss has been out of work since leaving his position at Celtic earlier in the year.

READ: ‘Only one option now’ – Ipswich Town fans call for sacked Championship manager

His tenure at the Scottish club turned hugely sour and he was ousted from his position, but now he’s being linked with the Ipswich Town job and it’s not a rumour that’s going down all that well with the fans.

Ipswich fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at some of the names being linked with the job and it seems Lennon is the most unpopular candidate to come into the running so far.

See what these Ipswich Town fan have said on Twitter about the 50-year-old’s links to Portman Road: