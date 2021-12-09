Millwall boss Gary Rowett is keen on keeping Tom Bradshaw in the ‘long-term’, with the striker out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Bradshaw, 29, has scored four goals in his 11 Championship outings this season. The former Barnsley man has been with the Lions since joining part way through the 2018/19 season, having scored a total of 16 league goals for the club since.

Last time round was a bit of a struggle – Bradshaw scored just four goals in 29 league outings but he’s already matched that number this time round.

His contract is up at the end of this season. But Rowett has told NewsAtDen that he sees Bradshaw as part of his long-term vision at The Den, saying:

“Tom’s one of the player’s that’s out of contract at the end of the season. I think that what we wanted to do this season was get him back to the form that we know he can show.

“Most of this season when he’s played he’s been really bright, he’s looked like he’s been playing with more freedom and confidence.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit and he’s changed his outlook, maybe not putting pressure on himself and I think that freedom certainly helps him.

“And he’s a player that when I need someone to do certain things in games, particularly tactically, he’s been the go-to striker for that.

“Tom’s a player that I would love to keep long-term. I’ve spoken to him about that personally. Hopefully if he continues his form it’s just a case of formalising it with the club.”

After a slow start to what is Rowett’s third season at the helm, Millwall have since climbed up the table and find themselves in play-off contention.

They ended a run of five games without a win after beating Birmingham City 3-1 last time out. It was a win that boosted them up into 8th-place of the table and Bradshaw was on the score-sheet.

The Lions are now just four points from Coventry City in 6th and Millwall find themselves with a few names who can score goals – Wallace is their leading scorer in the Championship with five, followed by Bradshaw and Benik Afobe on four each.

It seems like the best chance Millwall have of a top-six finish since Rowett took over, but he’s long spoken of the long-term project at the club. Bradshaw is very much a part of that and if he can continue his prolific form then he’ll surely be in line for a contract renewal.