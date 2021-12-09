Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey says he’s ‘desperate’ for Johnnie Jackson to land the Addicks managerial job on a permanent basis.

Jackson landed the Charlton Athletic job on a caretaker basis following Nigel Adkins’ departure earlier in the season.

Since, the former Addicks midfielder has helped turn the clubs’ fortunes in League One right around – the club has lost just one of their last seven in all competitions, climbing up into 14th-place of the table.

But speaking to London News Online, Gilbey has had his say on Jackson’s temporary tenure, and his potential instalment as the club’s permanent manager:

“I’m desperate for him [Jackson] to be announced now. Hopefully something gets sorted. The lads love him. We’re just hoping it can be sorted out and we can keep kicking on.”

As much as Charlton have kicked on under Jackson, Gilbey has too – the 27-year-old has now featured 14 times in League One this season, having been left in the dark under previous manager Adkins.

He’s become an integral part of this side and a favoured name under fans, with his performance v Ipswich Town last time out summing up what he gives to the side in the midfield.

“The lads love Jacko,” Gilbey continued. “He’s been absolutely brilliant. This season we’ve won some games where we’ve competed really well and run hard but not been that good on the ball. [Against Ipswich], it’s all come together. We were really good on and off the ball. You have to be against top sides. It’s all come together really well.”

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard previously said that he’s in no rush to find Adkins’ permanent successor.

Jackson then looks to have some time to put his own stamp on the side and strengthen his name in the race for the permanent job – he seems to be a preferred name among both Charlton Athletic players and fans and the results have no doubt improved.

Up next for the Addicks is a home game v Cambridge United in League One this weekend.