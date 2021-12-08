Middlesbrough and Stoke City are competing for the signature of Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle this January, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is looking to bolster his attacking options in the winter window, and have already identified a potential loan deal for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

At present they have Sporting Lisbon loanee Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore as their first choice striker duo. Back-up is provided by Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn.

However, Wilder doesn’t trust Coburn just yet, with the teenager only limited to 45 minutes across his four games in charge, whilst they are set to listen to offers for Ikpeazu next month, with his former club Wycombe Wanderers looking the most likely destination.

Stoke on the other hand have seen the development of a strong front two partnership with Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher, whilst Tyrese Campbell has been used in rotation.

Both sides are looking to the January window for reinforcements up front and have identified Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle as a potential target.

The report states that his future is undecided at the moment and could be nearing the exit door in the coming weeks.

However, Stoke and Boro do face competition from Nottingham Forest and Gayle’s former loan side West Brom.

The availability of Gayle will depend on Newcastle’s January business. They are looking at making marquee signings next month, which could see Gayle on the way out.

He has proven his worth in the second tier. During his three campaigns in the Championship he scored 13 in 29 for Peterborough in 2012-13, 23 goals in 32 games for the Magpies in 2016-17 and 23 in 39 during his loan spell at the Hawthorns during the 2018-19 season.