Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is confident goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will not be recalled by Manchester City during the January transfer window.

Nowadays, most loan deals include recall clauses. Parent clubs put them in place in case the temporary spell isn’t going well or if they’re needed back.

However, one loan that looks highly likely to run its full course is Gavin Bazunu’s temporary spell with Portsmouth.

As quoted by The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said Bazunu’s parent club Manchester City can only recall the young goalkeeper in the event of an injury crisis at the Etihad Stadium.

Here’s what Cowley had to say on the matter:

“There is no recall, the clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers. And they have a few in front of Gavin, not loads, but enough to suggest that won’t happen.

“We would have to be very unlucky should that occur, but then again not much has gone for us at the moment. “Gavin has been incredible for us at every level in terms of improving the team, working towards the game idea and value for money.”

Bazunu’s season to date

Since joining Portsmouth, the Republic of Ireland international has played 21 times across all competitions.

In the process, he has kept an impressive nine clean sheets – three of which have come in Pompey’s last three League One games.

Following a recent turnaround in form, Portsmouth find themselves back in the fight for a top-six finish. Given his performances since joining, it seems highly likely that loan man Bazunu will be a mainstay in the side as Cowley and co pursue their goal of finally winning promotion from League One.