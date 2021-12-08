Sheffield Wednesday are alongside Championship sides and other League One outfits in the pursuit of Huddersfield Town man Josh Ruffels, according to reports.

Josh Ruffels was linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, with Yorkshire Live claiming Darren Moore had identified him as a target amid the Owls’ defensive injury struggles.

The same outlet then reported that Huddersfield Town aren’t interested in letting Ruffels depart.

However, the Terriers could have a battle on their hands if they want to keep Ruffels, with reports now claiming more teams are keen on the former Oxford United and Coventry City man.

As per The Star, a number of Championship and League One teams are also interested in striking a deal for the 28-year-old.

The fresh report echoes the previous claims that Huddersfield aren’t looking to offload the Oxford-born ace too, meaning Sheffield Wednesday and the other clubs keen will have some serious work to do if they want to strike a deal.

Ruffels’ campaign to date

The versatile ace’s time with Huddersfield so far hasn’t quite gone as it would have been hoped.

Following his free transfer arrival from Oxford, Ruffels has played only twice across all competitions. Both outings have come as brief cameo appearances off the bench, totalling to only six minutes of game time.

Injury disrupted his involvement somewhat in the early stages of the campaign, so it awaits to be seen if he sees more action over the festive period.