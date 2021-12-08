Charlton Athletic are still yet to appoint Johnnie Jackson as their permanent boss.

He has been in caretaker charge since Nigel Adkins’ departure at the end of October.

Speaking after their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last night, the Addicks’ interim boss provided this update, as per London News Online reporter Louis Mendez (see tweet below).

Jackson on when he will get permanent job – "It's a question for Mr Sandgaard, isn't it. You probably don't believe me when I keep saying it but we are in positive discussions. I'm hopeful that we can get it sorted soon. Performances like that are only going to help" #cafc — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) December 7, 2021

Jackson has reiterated the fact he and Thomas Sandgaard are having positive discussions still.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard reacts to Ipswich Town win

Patience

Sandgaard is being patient as he makes his decision on the direction he wants the club to take.

Jackson has lost just once in the league since he took over and appears to be the ideal candidate.

Rise up the table

Charlton were in the relegation zone when their former midfielder took the reins and he has since helped them catapult themselves up the table.

The London club are now 14th in the league table and are 10 points off the Play-Offs.

January coming up

The Addicks have the opportunity to bolster their ranks with signing(s) in the January transfer window next month.

Surely Sandgaard will want the managerial situation sorted before then to give them the best preparation?

Read: Charlton Athletic winger suffers injury blow

What now?

Jackson will be eager to continue impressing at the helm and wins like that last night against Ipswich only help his cause.

Next up for his side is Cambridge United at home and the U’s make the trip to the Valley on the back of a 5-0 away win at Cheltenham Town.