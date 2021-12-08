Ipswich Town have shortlisted Neil Lennon as an option for the vacant managerial post, with the 50-year-old keen on the job.

Following the sacking of Paul Cook, John McGreal has taken up the role as Ipswich Town’s caretaker manager.

Cook was relieved of his duties at Portman Road after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign to date. The Tractor Boys sit in 11th place in the League One table, nine points away from the play-off spots.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant post, and former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has now emerged as a contender.

According to The Mirror (as cited by The Sun), Ipswich Town have shortlisted Lennon as a potential option for the job. Not only that, but the 50-year-old is interested in the League One post as the board line up options.

Who else has been linked?

While few concrete links have emerged, former Derby County and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been linked with the job at Portman Road.

Football Insider has claimed Ipswich have approached Lampard about the post, while former Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry is said to be interested in the post.

Though McGreal has take up the vacant post on a caretaker basis, club CEO Mark Ashton has said that the former Town player is unlikely to get the job permanently. Ashton has said the club are eyeing an external appointment, so it will be interesting to see who lands the job.