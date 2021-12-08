Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has praised Carlisle United’s Callum Guy.

Mansfield Town’s manager believes the Cumbrians’ man is one of the best midfielders in League Two.

The Stags beat Keith Millen’s side 1-0 last night with Stephen McLaughlin scoring the only goal of the game after just six minutes.

They had to dig deep to get the three points and have now risen to 11th in the table.

‘Cause you problems’…

Clough spoke after the game and told his club’s YouTube channel:

“I think Callum Guy in midfield is one of the best midfielders in the division. They’re (Carlisle) are always going to cause you problems.”

He added: “You have just got to do whatever to win a game. Whatever the circumstances are, and this is what we’re trying to get through to the players. Every game is different.”

Guy’s story so far

Guy signed for Carlisle in January 2020 and has since been a key player for them in the middle of the park.

He has made 73 appearances in all comeptitons and has chipped in with 14 assists.

The former Derby County and Blackpool man was linked with National League side Wrexham in the last transfer window.

However, Carlisle kept hold of him and tied him down to a new contract until 2023 a couple of months ago.

What next?

Mansfield are back in action this weekend at home to Salford City as they look to continue their rise up the league.

They are only five points off the Play-Offs now.

Carlisle, on the other hand, are battling for survival and take on Stevenage away on Saturday.