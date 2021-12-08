Mansfield Town left Rhys Oates and Ollie Clarke of their squad last night.

Mansfield Town beat Carlisle United 1-0 at home thanks to Stephen McLaughlin’s early strike.

The Stags have risen to 11th in the league table after their impressive run of form.

They are also now only five points off the Play-Offs.

Their boss, Nigel Clough, has provided an update on a few of his players, as per the club’s YouTube channel:

Rhys Oates

“Dead leg. He got it at Doncaster on Saturday in a little incident towards the touchline, he challenged when their lad went to clear it. He’s got an outside chance for Salford on Saturday.

Ollie Clarke

“Calf. He felt it late on in the game. He came off in the Doncaster. We’ll see how he is but doubtful again.”

Oli Hawkins

He was suspended for yesterday’s match but has been ill recently.

“He’ll been ill over the weekend and didn’t train yesterday but he’ll come in and start building back up.”

Doubts?

Mansfield are down to the bare bones at the moment and it appears at this stage that Oates and Clarke in particular could still be doubts for this weekend.

Hawkins’ situation will depend on how he does in training over the next couple days.

What next

The Stags are in action this Saturday at home again to Salford City.

Gary Bowyer’s side are 13th in the table and are only two points behind.

They lost to non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that.