Bradford City youngster Kian Scales has extended his stay at Farsley Celtic.

The non-league side have announced the news on their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @ScalesKian's loan from @officialbantams has been extended for a further 28 days, until 05/01/22.#CeltArmy pic.twitter.com/MQNhdcI5nE — Farsley Celtic (@FarsleyCelticFC) December 8, 2021

Scales, 19, has seen his loan deal extended by 28 days.

He is now due to return to Valley Parade in January as he looks to get more game time under his belt.

Read: Bradford City defender extends loan stay away

Extended stay

Bradford gave him the green light to head out the exit door in November and Farsley Celtic swooped in.

The teenager has since made two appearances for the National League North club and will be looking to get more minutes over the festive period.

Career to date

Scales joined Bradford at the age of 12 and has since risen up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire side.

He was handed his first professional contract last year after a loan spell away at Bradford Park Avenue.

Read: Bradford City boss Derek Adams reveals he tried to sign defender for former club Morecambe

The academy graduate made his senior debut in an EFL Trophy game in September 2020 and has since gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

However, Derek Adams let him depart last month after he saw his game time dry up a bit.

Temporary home

Farsley are currently 17th in the table and have won four games out of 17.

They are four points above the relegation zone and are next in action this weekend against Gateshead.