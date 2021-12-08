Former Swansea City Head of Recruitment Andy Scott is to join Middlesbrough in a similar role shortly, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider.

Swansea and Scott parted company earlier this week and it is believed this is due to him having agreed terms with Middlesbrough to become their Chief Scout.

Middlesbrough are in the process of a reshuffle behind the scenes. Not only have they recent switched Neil Warnock for Chris Wilder in the dugout, but Kieran Scott has come in as the club’s Director of Football.

They are now looking at further changes, with Andy Scott joining the Teessiders after leaving his post at the Liberty Stadium.

Scott had spent two years at Swansea as Head of Recruitment and was in charge of proceedings when signing the likes of Jamal Lowe and Ryan Manning. He has previously been at the recruiting helm at both Brentford and Watford.

The report states that the news is set to be announced officially soon.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough are getting an experienced man to oversee their scouting program. In recent seasons they have scouted several players from non-league who have gone on to play in the first-team, most notably the likes of Isaiah Jones, Lewis Wing, and Sam Folarin.

They will be looking to continue this model wherever possible as it is bearing fruit. But with the more experienced Scott in charge instead, it could prove to be even more fruitful going forwards.