Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos became the surprise subject on transfer speculation last week, after it was revealed that all of Bournemouth, Fulham and Norwich City are looking at the Dutchman.

Football Insider revealed last week that Roos, 29, is a target of Norwich City’s, as well as the Championship’s top two sides Bournemouth and Fulham ahead of the January transfer window.

He’s one of many Rams players who sees his contract expire at the end of this campaign and could well be one of many who are sold off next month.

So whats the latest on Roos’ Derby County situation?

Since interest in Roos was revealed, no club or manager has openly spoken about the player or those supposed transfer links.

They were very surprising links – Roos has split opinion at Derby County this season, with many fans having been disappointed in some of his performances.

Despite this, should those transfer rumours be believed then Roos’ future could rely on what Wayne Rooney rules next month – he’s previously told Derbyshire Live about potential player sales in January?

“No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead. We will keep an open mind on that [selling players]. We don’t see that as our priority at the moment.”

Fire sale on the way?

With the Rams still cash-strapped, a fire sale could be on the horizon in January. Transfer speculation is starting to really heat up at Pride Park with Roos just one of a number of players being linked – this week, it’s been reported that West Ham are keen on all three of Jason Knight, Max Bird and Lee Buchanan.

Roos then could well be in the final weeks of his Derby County stay. He remains a keeper with Championship ability and perhaps playing in a team further up the table, he could prevail.

For now though, he remains at the club as they search for a way up the Championship table.