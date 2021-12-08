Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala has issued an apology to supporters for a “misunderstanding” with the travelling fans after the Tractor Boys’ 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic.

It was another night to forget for Ipswich Town as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike from in-form forward Jayden Stockley put the Addicks ahead before Alex Gilbey added a second in the 88th minute, compounding the Tractor Boys’ misery after the journey to The Valley.

After the game, the tensions led to unsavoury scenes when defender Toto Nsaila was seen arguing with the away supporters.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton came in to ease the tensions before the players walked off and down the tunnel, sparking plenty of discussion among supporters following the game.

Now, Nsiala has moved to apologise for the incident. In a statement issued on the club’s official website, the 29-year-old described the incident as a “misunderstanding”, stating that the fans deserve better.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Following last night’s game, I would like to applaud and thank the supporters for travelling in their thousands and paying their hard earned cash, especially at this time of year.

“All of the lads and I fully appreciate the time and effort of the fans who support us up and down the country.

“Frustrations were high and I completely understand why, as that performance was not good enough.

“My intention was to acknowledge the supporters and tell them that we are doing all we can to put things right but unfortunately this did not come across how I intended.

“I apologise for the misunderstanding. I know the fans deserve more and I’ll be giving everything to deliver the performances and results that we can all be proud of.”

Moving forward…

Interim boss John McGreal will be determined to put Tuesday night behind him as the Suffolk side prepare to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The tie presents a real test for Ipswich Town, with Wigan one of the divisions’ in-form teams. Leam Richardson’s side sit in 4th place, three points behind leaders Rotherham United, but the Latics have two games in hand.

A win will keep help Ipswich’s play-off hopes intact, but a defeat could see them drop as far as 12 points away from the top six if results don’t go their way.