Nottingham Forest forward Xande Silva has been linked with a return to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki after a disappointing start to life at the City Ground.

During the summer transfer window, Chris Hughton moved to bring Xande Silva to Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

The Portuguese forward had spent the last three years on the books at West Ham, coming in to bolster Forest’s attacking ranks. However, since then, Silva has made only one first-team appearance.

He came off the bench to make a 24-minute outing in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough back in September.

Now, reports from Greece have claimed Silva is attracting interest from former club Aris Thessaloniki.

According to FWS, Aris are interested in reuniting with the Nottingham Forest man. Silva spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with the Greek outfit, netting four goals and laying on three assists in 33 outings for the club.

Why hasn’t Silva been playing?

The former West Ham man’s only outing other than his substitute appearance against Middlesbrough came for the U23s in the Premier League 2, and even that was almost two months ago now.

Forest boss Steve Cooper recently urged fringe players such as Silva to impress in training if they want first-team action. Cooper’s words show Silva is still part of the group at the City Ground, but it seems he just isn’t showing enough to warrant inclusion in the squad.

It awaits to be seen if he can make his way into contention over the busy festive period as interest from Aris emerges.