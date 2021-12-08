West Bromwich Albion Under-23s boss Richard Beale says the club are excited about Reyes Cleary’s potential, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

West Brom believe they have an potential future star on their hands.

Cleary, 17, has been prolific for the Baggies’ youth sides over the past couple of seasons.

The Daily Mail has reported that Premier League duo Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on him.

German sides such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke have also been credited with an interest.

‘Can be anything he wants to be’…

Beale, who has helped Cleary’s development so far, has said:

“He’s a player we’ve got with lots of potential. It’s a big step up, obviously, to first-team football. Reyes knows that, he understands that, and every single day we are working to polish an uncut diamond.

“If he keeps working hard and keeps his head…he has a mature head on his shoulders and he knows he needs to work hard, the bits he has to improve on. He can be anything he wants to be.”

He added: “It is a big step up to the first-team and he’s certainly got lots of work to do yet, but he’s in a good place. We’re really excited by his potential and what he could become.”

Academy graduate

Cleary has risen up through the academy at West Brom and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on.

He has managed 18 goals in 22 games for their Under-18s and has also fired six goals in 10 for their Under-23s so far.

What now?

The Baggies risk losing him to another club if they can’t tie him down to a long-term contract.

For now though, the teenager will be eager to continue impressing at youth levels and potentially force his way into Valerien Ismael’s long-term plans.

Premier League pair Newcastle and Crystal Palace have been linked this winter and it will be interesting to see if either try and tempt West Brom into selling.