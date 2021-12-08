Doncaster Rovers’ caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed he is not pursuing the permanent managerial role at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Following the decision to relieve Richie Wellens of his duties, Doncaster Rovers appointed U18s manager Gary McSheffrey as first-team boss on a caretaker basis.

McSheffrey, who played for the likes of Coventry City and Birmingham City during his career, has been with the club since July 2018. He started his coaching career with Rovers, joining as assistant manager for the U18s before stepping up to the role as manager in July of this year.

Now in charge of the first-team on a temporary basis, McSheffrey has revealed his stance on the possibility of assuming the role as Doncaster Rovers manager on a permanent basis.

As quoted by BBC Sport, McSheffrey said he has “no intention” of chasing the job, insisting that his priority is steadying the ship before a new manager comes in.

Here’s what the 39-year-old had to say on the matter:

“I’ve just said I’ll try to steady the ship and get the team playing with a bit more confidence again.

“I think I’ve got that in two halves of football, but in two separate games. It would be nice on Saturday if we could get those in the same game. The team is probably one win away from having a lot more self-belief.”

Next up for McSheffrey and co

After losing his first game against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup, Rovers then fell to a 2-1 loss against in-form Oxford United at the weekend.

Following two defeats and with Doncaster sat bottom of League One, McSheffrey’s side have the chance to bounce back against Shrewsbury Town this weekend. A victory could see them overtake Crewe Alexandra and rise off the foot of the table, but another loss could leave them further adrift at the foot of the table.

Heading into the game, Shrewsbury sit in 19th and have picked up eight points from their last five games (W2, D2, L1).