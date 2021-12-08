Rotherham United’s Michael Smith has faced a lot of transfer speculation over the past few months, so what’s the latest on his situation with the Millers?

Smith, 30, was a standout performer for Rotherham United in the Championship last season. He scored 10 goals in his 44 league outings and already has 12 in his 19 League One appearances this time round, with five assists on top of that.

With the Millers’ talisman looking as good as he ever has, we break down his current transfer situation at the club…

Which clubs have been linked with Smith?

Last summer, Smith was linked with Championship trio Bristol City, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

All three were linked to one degree or another but all would end up pursuing other targets after it became pretty evident that Paul Warne’s side were not keen on selling Smith upon their return to League One.

Has there been a price tag mentioned?

It was thought that Rotherham United were wanting around £1million for Smith last summer – what seemed then, and still seems now, a low price for such a prolific striker.

Since, Warne has said that Smith is ‘irreplaceable’ to him, and (jokingly) that he personally values the striker at £10million.

What is Rotherham United and Warne’s stance on selling Smith?

Just last month, Warne reiterated his club’s reluctancy to sell Smith, telling the Yorkshire Post:

“I do not think there is any appetite from the owner to cash in. He wants promotion and you would not sell your best players if that is what you want.

“I am not saying this as a warning, but I have no intention to sell.

“I cannot see anyone leaving unless it is lunacy money in this [January] window because I cannot spend it. If you give me £2m for Smudge [Smith], thanks – but what am I going to do with it? I’ve got to try and get a player under our wage structure who is as good as Smudge. I have got no chance.”

For now then, it seems Rotherham are intent on keeping Smith about for what has so far been a really promising season – the Millers currently sit in 1st-place of the League One table with a home game v Burton Albion on the agenda this weekend.