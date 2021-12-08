Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson described the hamstring injury picked up with Jack Marriott in September as “the worst hamstring injury” he had ever seen.

Jack Marriott tore two tendons in his hamstring during Peterborough United’s defeat to Reading back in September.

Since then, the popular striker has been working his way back to full fitness as well as heading out on some scouting missions for Darren Ferguson’s side.

It was initially reported that Marriott was poised for as long as five months, potentially keeping him out of action until February of next year. However, a fresh update from Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has provided a positive update on the striker’s recovery.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAnthony revealed that Marriott is “flying” in his recovery, stating the striker wants to make a return next month.

Here’s what MacAnthony had to say:

“Jack is flying.

“He’s on the running machine already and he’s looking strong. He wants to be playing in January again.