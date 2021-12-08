Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott eyeing early injury return after severe hamstring injury
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson described the hamstring injury picked up with Jack Marriott in September as “the worst hamstring injury” he had ever seen.
Jack Marriott tore two tendons in his hamstring during Peterborough United’s defeat to Reading back in September.
Since then, the popular striker has been working his way back to full fitness as well as heading out on some scouting missions for Darren Ferguson’s side.
READ: Peterborough United made contact with PL club over reunion with former star, reveals Barry Fry
It was initially reported that Marriott was poised for as long as five months, potentially keeping him out of action until February of next year. However, a fresh update from Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has provided a positive update on the striker’s recovery.
Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAnthony revealed that Marriott is “flying” in his recovery, stating the striker wants to make a return next month.
Here’s what MacAnthony had to say:
“Jack is flying.
“He’s on the running machine already and he’s looking strong. He wants to be playing in January again.
“That would be huge for us.”
Posh’s struggles in front of goal
For much of the season, Peterborough United’s main issue has been their leaky defensive displays.
However, their struggles in front of goal have led to new questions being asked of the Posh. They’ve failed to score in any of their last five Championship games, drawing blanks in 12 of their 21 league games so far.
Siriki Dembele is the current top scorer on four, while Jonson Clarke-Harris and Harrison Burrows sit on three. The returns of Marriott and fellow long-term absentee Ricky-Jade Jones will be welcomed with open arms, but it awaits to be seen if Posh delve into the transfer market to bolster their attacking ranks further in January.